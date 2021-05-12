A Wednesday morning standoff in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County, was resolved without injury, state police said.
According to state police public information officer Tpr. Steve Limani, police were sent to a Quemahoning Township home around midnight for a domestic situation that turned into an approximately eight-hour standoff.
But Special Emergency Response Team negotiators were able to communicate with the man and discovered that mental health issues were a factor and that another individual inside the residence was not a hostage as first indicated.
“There were no reports of weapons being (used), no injuries or shots fired,” Limani said.
“It took some time, but both individuals were able to exit the residence ... without issues.”
One individual was transported from the scene to a behavioral health facility for evaluation, he said.
A Somerset 911 supervisor said local fire and ambulance units assisted state police.
