While most of the leading health concerns in men are also concerns for women, men’s behavior and culture play an important role, experts say.
The Tribune-Democrat is launching a month-long project to provide experts’ views on men’s health issues. Each Saturday in November will feature a different topic, outlining risks, warning signs and preventive actions.
All month long, you’ll see a mustache in the front-page flag to remind you about the importance of men’s health awareness.
“Men are notoriously more likely to feel invincible – especially before the age of 45 – and much less likely to be concerned for their health, compared to women,” said Joe Shetler, health and wellness coordinator at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Men may not have a primary care physician. Instead of regular checkups, they wait until something is wrong and then go to an urgent care center.
“It is extremely important for men to develop relationships with a (primary care practice) as many health issues are preventable or treatable if discovered early,” Shetler said.
Dr. Susan McDonald, assistant professor of surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, said it’s not only men trying to be tough who avoid the doctor.
“The work culture in this country doesn’t encourage time off to go to the doctor,” she said.
She agreed, however, the male ego can be a deterrent to health.
“They typically deal with things on their own until it gets quite bad,” she said. “We need to change that mindset.”
McDonald likes to use car analogies when encouraging men to think about preventive medicine. If someone has a nice car, they typically make sure to change the oil, rotate the tires, check the coolant and do other routine work to keep it nice.
“Your car needs regular maintenance. We all know that,” she said. “And yet, we don’t take care of our bodies the same way.”
Following a doctor’s recommendations can prevent complications and head off diseases, Shetler said.
“Cancer screening tools with colonoscopies and blood tests like (prostate-specific antigen) go a long way in detecting colon and prostate cancer hopefully in the beginning stages,” he said. “In addition, risk factor reduction for the development of coronary artery disease begins early with managing and treating hypertension, hyperlipidemia and diabetes before these disease processes get out of hand and their long-term effects become irreversible.”
Benefits of being comfortable with a medical professional go beyond screenings and medical management, he continued.
“If an actual relationship is made and not just sporadic visits, I feel men would open up more about life stresses especially during our current climate,” Shetler said. “This could go a long way in preventing and reducing suicide attempts.”
Four leading health concerns for men to be featured in future stories are mental health, cardiovascular health, prostate cancer and colorectal cancers.
Both Shetler and McDonald agreed those are top concerns, but both also pointed to the obesity epidemic as playing a role in all areas of health.
“Being overweight or obese is a significant risk factor for these and many other serious health diseases,” Shetler said. “Obesity within our male population in our region is a major contributing risk factor.”
Although she admits it’s not easy, McDonald said losing weight can be life-changing. Many of her obese male patients work in physically demanding professions and develop joint pain.
“A lot of their pain can be resolved by just dropping the weight.”
Again, she uses a vehicle analogy: “You have a nice truck, but if you fill it with a ton of cement blocks and drive it uphill constantly, it’s not meant for that strain,” she said.
Men die at higher rates than women from the top 10 causes of death, according to the men’s health network. But for most, early intervention, preventive care and a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk.
