The following will celebrate birthdays in September:
Richland Woods
James Sanderson, Sept. 1; Patricia Fultz, Sept. 3; Margaret Herlinger, Sept. 7; Helen Smith, Sept. 10; Dorothy McQuaide, Sept. 23; and Marjorie Skiles, Sept. 27.
The Villa
Margaret Gyauch, Sept. 13; Elizabeth Smith, Sept. 21; Nancy Karr and Catherine Schultz, both Sept. 22; Irene Sanna, Sept. 26; and Dorothy Vojtko, Sept. 30.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Helen Dawson, Sept. 3; Barbara Jones, Sept. 6; Walter Hill and Alice Rapsky, both Sept. 7; Joe Leone, Sept. 18; Merle Hribar, Sept. 21; Irene Angus, Sept. 24; Joanne Wright and Rose Damico, both Sept. 25; Cathy Sheppard, Sept. 26; and Robert Ford, Sept. 27.
