The following are celebrating birthdays in September:
Arbutus Park Manor
Bernard Brosig, Sept. 4; Sheila Sherbine, Sept. 5; Eva Reighard, Sept. 8; Alverda Semich and Mona McKee, both Sept. 18; Cecilia Bencie, Sept. 21; Mary Sala, Sept. 22; Emma Hoffman, Sept. 24; Virginia Layman, Sept. 25; Bette Wozniak, Sept. 26; and Margaret Rachael, Sept. 27.
Laurel View Village
Ella Saylor, Sept. 5; Helen Conjelko, Sept. 12; Shirley Kaufman and Emily Sprowls, both Sept. 23; and Barbara Coulter, Sept. 26.
Rebekah Manor
Edna Harasty, Sept. 20; and Mary Hunter, Sept. 25.
Richland Woods
James Sanderson, Sept. 1; Patricia Fultz, Sept. 3; Magaret Herlinger, Sept. 7; Helen Smith, Sept. 10; and Marjorie Skiles, Sept. 27.
Rose of Sharon Home
Joanne Begenyi, Sept. 11; and Bev Koshak, Sept. 26.
The Villa
Margaret Gyauch, Sept. 13; Nancy Karr, Sept. 22; Irene Sanna, Sept. 26; and Dorothy Vojtko, Sept. 30.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Shirley Bowser, Sept. 2; Helen Dawson, Sept. 3; Barb Jones, Sept. 6; Walter Hill, Sept. 7; Eleanor Deitman and Joe Leone, both Sept. 18; Irene Angus, Sept. 24; Joanne Wright, Sept. 25; Sandra Mack, Sept. 26; Robert Ford, Sept. 27; and Scott Leasock, Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.