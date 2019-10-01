EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man accused of possessing child pornography on a portable tablet appeared in Cambria County court Tuesday to enter a guilty plea.
The state police Computer Crime Unit charged Alec Barton Hetrick, 54, of the 400 block of Harold Avenue, in June with five counts each of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.
A criminal complaint says troopers acted on a “Cyber Tip Report” of suspected child pornography that was submitted by the Microsoft Corp. to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Troopers said they traced the IP address to the service provider Atlantic Broadband, who identified the customer on Harold Avenue, the complaint said.
After executing a search warrant to seize Hetrick’s Verizon tablet, troopers said they observed multiple images of child pornography.
Hetrick pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of child pornography, an offense that will require Megan’s Law registration for the remainder of his life.
President Judge Norman Krumenacker III scheduled Hetrick’s sentencing for Nov. 25, pending evaluation by the state’s sexual offenders assessment board.
