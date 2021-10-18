EBENSBURG, Pa. – A former Johnstown man convicted of first-degree murder had his sentencing postponed on Monday in Cambria County court.
John E. Hoffman, 53, convicted Oct. 13 of aggravated assault and robbery as well as the murder charge, was scheduled to be sentenced in the beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74, as well as on charges of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person in a separate case.
Richard Corcoran, an attorney for Hoffman, told Judge David J. Tulowitzki that Hoffman raised some “issues” when asking for the continuance.
The judge continued the sentencing until Oct. 26 to allow Corcoran and Matthew Dombrosky time to meet with their client in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.