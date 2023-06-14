SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Aug. 17 on his assault conviction.
The judge presiding over the case previously rescheduled the date to allow the state Sex Offenders Assessment Board to review his case to determine whether he’s a sexually violent predator.
The sentencing, before court-appointed senior judge Timothy Creany, is set to be held at the Somerset County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
Thomas was convicted by a Somerset County jury of six criminal counts, indecent assault, strangulation in conjunction with sexual violence and unlawful restraint.
Each stem from an assault on a Windber woman who testified Thomas assaulted her inside her home in 2021 despite her warnings to stay away.
Thomas was acquitted on three other charges, including felony sexual assault.
He is currently being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg awaiting sentencing.
Thomas’ law license was suspended in late 2021, making him unable to practice law or serve in his role as Somerset County’s top prosecutor.
His first assistant, Molly Metzgar, now serves as acting Somerset County district attorney.
