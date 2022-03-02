EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Hastings man who pulled a gun on Patton’s police chief had his sentence slightly reduced on Tuesday by a Cambria County judge.
Austin Michael Yannella, 24, was sentenced on Jan. 6 to spend 7½ to 15 years in prison by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein after he was convicted in October on two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and two counts each of simple assault and resisting arrest in a jury trial. Yannella also was found guilty of two summary traffic offenses.
Yannella’s attorneys, Maureen McQuillan and Michael Sylvester, filed a motion on Yannella’s behalf to have the sentence modified, and a hearing was held on Jan. 21.
McQuillan argued that the sentence was a “little severe” and that the count of recklessly endangering another person which had a six- to 12-month prison sentence, should be served concurrently with the count of aggravated assault, which has a sentence of 48 to 96 months.
McQuillan said that she had done research and agreed that the charges do not merge, but believes the jury could have found Yannella acted recklessly but not intentionally.
Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites argued that the issued sentence was appropriate. Polites said that not only should the charges not be merged based off of “distinct language,” but that the sentence is for the protection of the community as pulling a gun on the police chief could have done greater harm to the community.
Bernstein issued an order Tuesday that grants the sentence modification, making Yannella’s sentence now seven to 14 years in prison.
Yannella was arrested in July after he was pulled over in a Sheetz parking lot in Patton for a traffic incident. Police said he became irate, clenched his fist and pulled a gun on Chief Travis Schilling.
During the trial, Schilling testified that he pulled his Taser after the defendant clenched his fist. He said that Yannella then allegedly pulled a .22 caliber revolver from his waistband and put it to his side.
According to Schilling, Yannella then raised his other arm and advised the officer that he was going to have to kill him, and that was when Schilling deployed his Taser.
Schilling, who has been an officer for 20 years, said that the situation caused him to reach out to a program for officers involved in high-intensity incidents. Three weeks before the trial, Schilling was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.
Officers from Carrolltown Borough and Hastings Borough testified that they heard Schilling’s voice over the radio and began to head toward the Patton Sheetz to assist him even before 911 dispatchers called for assistance.
The two officers who testified were familiar with Schilling and noted that they could tell by his voice over the radio that he needed assistance.
A witness to the incident testified that she had feared for the officer’s safety and had her own weapon ready if needed to intervene.
