For Westmont Hilltop senior Gianna McCombie, working on the new sensory room at the high school was somewhat of a personal undertaking.
“Starting this project was a difficult task, but finishing the room for the kids was a huge accomplishment,” she said. “I have a stepbrother who has autism and actually was in the life skills class at Westmont and by being around him, I know how important the sensory room is for many of the students in the class. ... This project was such a huge accomplishment, and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the final project.”
McCombie began work on the room with her peers in art teacher Michael Begenyi’s design and creativity class last spring, but progress was halted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
When efforts resumed in the new academic year, the senior was back again to help.
“I took the class again this year in order to finally finish the project and give the life skills class the fulfillment of being able to use the room because I know this room is important to many of the students in the class,” McCombie said.
A therapeutic space for life skills and multiple-disabilities students already existed in the school, but it was bare bones, and Begenyi had been approached some time ago about painting a mural on the walls – possibly an under-the-sea theme.
Rolling the idea around in his mind the teacher began researching what a sensory room actually is, which is a space for students to “engage in activities that stimulate or calm sensory input,” Westmont Director of Student Services Nicole Cramer said.
“The sensory room is used to provide a relaxing atmosphere for students – helps them regain focus and prepares them for learning,” Cramer added. “Students may use this room as an outlet where they can regain control of their emotions, while also helping to further develop their social, cognitive, sensory and motor skills.”
Begenyi pitched the idea of improving the space to his class, and the students were immediately on board.
A PowerPoint of plans and designs was created and the group was given a budget of $3,000 with which to work by the district.
Then came more research.
Begenyi’s students met with those who would use the room and also spoke with their aides and nurses.
“They learned a lot talking with those kids,” Begenyi said.
That aspect of the work was something McCombie treasured.
“My favorite part of this whole project was when we invited the nurses and aides for each student in the class to come talk to us about what each kid liked when they went to the room and what they used most of the time,” she said. “Most of the answers varied, as some of the students enjoyed the different colored lights, some enjoyed the different sound machines and some enjoyed the actual sensory board that hung on the wall.”
Students noted the different recommendations and worked to incorporate those aspects into the room so everyone would be able to enjoy it in their own way.
To accomplish the task, Begenyi split his class into four groups who worked on different aspects of the space.
Walking into the sensory room, each wall has its own personality.
One side features an elevated bed with storage underneath, a lighted curtain and glow-in-the-dark stars.
Another corner has mirrors, an enclosed water feature, sound machine and a wall textured like a wave.
There’s also a mural of blocked-off black-and-white images and a cubicle with varying tactile items, such as seashells, door stoppers and a xylophone.
“We tried to make it so there were a bunch of options for them,” Begenyi said.
With the room ready for use, Cramer said she’s thankful that the teacher and his students took on the job.
“I am very appreciative of Mr. Begenyi and the students involved in designing, organizing and constructing this space for our students,” she said.
“The development of the sensory room not only creates a therapeutic space for our students, but is a reflection of student learning and the teaching that occurs here at Westmont Hilltop School District.”
