SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Authorities on Saturday named a man found dead in South Fork late Friday as 55-year-old Richard A. Morgan, of Altoona, and announced charges against the man they suspect of killing Morgan.
Austin Kline, 22, of South Fork, faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
“This was a senseless taking of a life,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a joint statement with Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees. “The family of Mr. Morgan quickly contacted authorities when their loved one was missing, which enabled law enforcement to mobilize and begin an intensive investigation, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
Lees ruled Morgan’s death a homicide. He named the cause as multiple gunshot wounds and bludgeoning due to an assault.
Pennsylvania State Police reportedly led an investigation at Kline’s home on Lake Street in South Fork late Friday, where they discovered Morgan dead.
“We went to the scene with the knowledge that it was, more likely than not, going to be a homicide scene,” Neugebauer said.
The victim’s son had reported his father missing on Thursday, and a search continued on Friday when Kline was identified as a suspect, according to state police.
Kline allegedly confessed during an interview to killing Morgan and was taken into custody.
Multiple police departments, canine units and other first responders processed the residence and surrounding area for evidence while they pieced together what allegedly happened to Morgan.
Additional details of how Kline and Morgan were connected and any information on an alleged motive are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, Neugebauer said.
“Law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public as a result,” he said.
Kline is being housed at Cambria County Prison awaiting preliminary arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.