JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With one brush stroke after another, Lundy Feathers was doing her part Saturday to cover the Cambria County Library with classics.
The Ferndale woman was among a handful of area residents painting sections of a planned mural that will decorate the Main Street library building with 20-foot-tall books.
"I'm not an artist – but this makes it easy. It's paint-by-letters," Feathers said, while painting bright green leaves around a golden bloom. "But I take pride in this – it's awesome to be part of this project."
To Michael Allison, that's a big part of "public art."
Allison serves as a public art consultant for the ongoing Community Painting project.
He said no one needs to be an artist to lend a hand. The size of the mural – and the creation process – enables people of all skill levels to pick up a brush.
"When you contribute to a piece of public art, it gives you a sense of community – a sense that you are part of something positive," Allison said.
Gathering several days a month in the summer, the group has worked over the past several years to paint a row of jersey barriers and complete two massive tributes to celebrated comic book creator and Johnstown native Steve Ditko.
One decorates the back of the Bottle Works, which hosted the session Saturday.
The latest creation will paint nearly 30 books – titles such "Peter Rabbit" and "Catcher in the Rye."
"Children's books. Local books. We've got everything here from '1984' to Goodnight Moon,' " Allison said.
For Feathers and her daughter, Christine Summits, it's just as much about adding another chapter to Johnstown's comeback story, they said.
"I've been living here in Johnstown for 72 years I love seeing this town coming back to life," Feathers said. "And (art) is a big part of it."
Allison said area residents are invited to join them on future community painting days.
Sessions are planned on Thursdays through July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Saturday, July 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Anyone interested is invited to call 814-535-2020 to register for a session.
Allison said the group is aiming to have the library's mural complete in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.