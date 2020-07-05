Abbey Lansberry, an upcoming senior at Cambria Heights High School, said she was “bummed” that her last year of school wouldn’t be normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the Class of 2020 had its final school year marred by mitigation efforts and nearly missed graduation, the Class of 2021 may return to a hybrid style of learning when classes resume at the end of August – and an unclear future.
One of the aspects of returning Lansberry was most worried about was playing soccer, a sport she’s passionate about, in the fall.
Luckily, she recently received word that open practices are beginning soon and she’s going to get to play.
“I’m excited about that,” Lansberry said. “At least we get some playing time in.”
If she had to miss her senior year of soccer, she would have been “heartbroken,” Lansberry said.
Don Christoff, a parent in the district, said he hopes the students go back to a standard schedule, as long as it’s safe, because it’s his son’s senior year.
He admitted he has some concerns, though.
“I think if they take the right safety measures ... it would be less worrisome,” Christoff said.
“You always get worried when it’s something like this. But we also have to get the kids back to some kind of normalcy.”
He said practicing good social distancing at local schools will be key to staying safe.
‘Going to be different’
Kristi Chaney believes getting students back into a routine will help as well.
Not only is she a parent in the Greater Johnstown School District, she also teaches music in the United School District.
“I think it’s going to be different for the first couple of weeks – for the first couple of months,” Chaney said.
She said there’s “a lot to take into account” regarding the return, but added that it’s important for children’s growth and development for them to have interaction with peers and adults.
That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her own concerns.
“It is a little scary to think of all the germs floating around,” Chaney said.
But those worries were quelled after sitting on the Greater Johnstown committee and helping develop the district’s health and safety plan.
Chaney said the number of health professionals and experts being consulted made her feel more at ease because “they’re thinking of every possible thing.”
Even with these precautions, there’s still some concern for Andrew Christoff, a rising senior at Cambria Heights.
He said there’s part of him that is worried he won’t get to spend his senior year in a brick-and-mortar building.
“The recent spikes make it not look too good for school,” Christoff said.
‘Extracurricular activities’
He hopes to be going to band camp in a couple of weeks to begin practicing for this year’s football halftime show and brush up on songs to play in the stands.
He’s also involved in the drama department and is worried about whether or not he’ll get to participate in his final play. There’s a chance that will be affected as well, he said.
“In my head there’s a possibility they’re not going to allow us to do much this year with extracurricular activities,” Christoff said.
A week before the 2020 performance, the entire show was canceled because of the virus.
“That really hit hard,” Andrew Christoff said.
He’s still holding out for a relatively normal senior year.
The fact that there’s a comparatively low number of positive coronavirus cases in Cambria County compared to the rest of the state is reassuring.
Christoff said that gives him hope for a more normal senior year.
Karter Hochstein, an upcoming senior at Richland High School, said she expects a lot of hand sanitizer stations in the school and that everyone will have to wear masks.
Aside from that, she’s not too concerned about going back to in-person classes.
Hochstein said she prefers a face-to-face learning environment.
“I also kind of miss the social aspect of it,” she said.
‘Like a waiting game’
Since the closure in March, Hochstein has been missing out on seeing her friends.
She also wonders if some of the hallmarks of a senior year will occur, such as the class trip and prom.
As president of the creative writing club at Richland, Hochstein is also thinking about the trip the group had been considering.
Nothing was set, but she said the club wanted to begin a fundraiser and find a destination related to writing to visit.
That may not happen now.
“It’s like a waiting game,” United School District upcoming senior Haley Baird said.
There are a lot of aspects of her last year that are up in the air right now , ranging from the traditional senior trip to touring college campuses.
Baird said virtual tours just aren’t the same and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever get to take the SAT.
There’s also the question of whether there will be any pep rallies, assemblies or school dances.
“All the stuff that makes school fun, we won’t have anymore,” Baird said.
Baird said she believes United will take care of the students and Chaney agreed.
She said she believes all the schools have the health and safety of students and staff in mind while developing reopening plans.
