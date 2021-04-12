Low-income seniors who are at least 60 years old may qualify for the Farmers Market program in Somerset County.
The purpose of the program is to provide resources in the form of fresh, nutritious, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs to low-income seniors.
Farmers Market checks are distributed through the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County. Checks will be mailed after June 1.
Forms are available at www.somersetaaa.org or at the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Information: 814-443-2681.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.