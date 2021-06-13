Cambria County
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich, ranch potatoes, peas and fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley veggie soup with crackers, dinner roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, green beans and warm applesauce.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans and macaroni salad.
Friday: Pot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, green beans, wax beans and carrots, pierogies and banana.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.
Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, citrus salad and oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced pears and yogurt.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patties, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
