Cambria County

Monday: Pulled pork sandwich, ranch potatoes, peas and fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley veggie soup with crackers, dinner roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, green beans and warm applesauce.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans and macaroni salad.

Friday: Pot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and pears.

Somerset County

Monday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, green beans, wax beans and carrots, pierogies and banana.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and diced peaches.

Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.

Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, citrus salad and oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced pears and yogurt.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patties, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.

