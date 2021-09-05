Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Western omelet, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans and corn.
Friday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread and sherbert.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots and fruit medley.
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, parsley red potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato salad, cheese stick, citrus salad and crackers.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and rice raisin dessert.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
