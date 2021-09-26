Cambria County
Monday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, baked potato, creamed corn, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and orange.
Wednesday: Sweet sausage minestrone over bowtie pasta, carrots, dinner roll and fruit.
Thursday: Baked breaded chicken, scalloped potatoes, lima beans, white bread and pineapple delight.
Friday: Barbecued pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog, pickled egg/beets, citrus fruit salad and peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, diced peaches and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Baked smoked sausage, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, sandwich spread, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, carrots, Italian bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, vegetable sticks and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears, melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
