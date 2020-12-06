Cambria County
Monday: Center cut pork loin with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, soft tortilla shell and fruit.
Wednesday: Turkey Reuben, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and sherbet.
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and yellow cake with icing.
Tuesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, baked potato with sour cream, vegetables, banana and peanut butter cookie.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, peas, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes with gravy, sliced carrots and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
