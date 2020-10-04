Cambria County
Monday: Baked ziti with cheese topping, meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken caesar club, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Thursday: Barbecued pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Friday: Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, tropical fruit salad and German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, applesauce and Italian bread.
Thursday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, pear and rye bread.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, clementine and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
