Cambria County
Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Bean with ham soup, chicken salad sandwich, sliced tomato with leaf lettuce and orange.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, wax beans and baby carrots, tropical fruit salad and cookie.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetable blend and diced pears.
