Cambria County

Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.

Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread and cookie.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.

Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

Somerset County

Monday: Hot dog on bun, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Bean with ham soup, chicken salad sandwich, sliced tomato with leaf lettuce and orange.

Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, wax beans and baby carrots, tropical fruit salad and cookie.

Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetable blend and diced pears.

Tags

Recommended for you