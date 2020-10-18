Cambria County
Monday: Pork with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday: Turkey reuben, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, tortilla shell and fruit.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and sherbet.
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, vegetables, plum and mozzarella cheese stick.
Tuesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, yams and apples, Brussels sprouts and diced pears.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and orange.
Thursday: Beef pepper steak, noodles, sliced carrots and fruit medley.
Friday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, baked beans and citrus salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
