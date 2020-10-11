Cambria County

Monday: Smokey barbecued burger, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers and fruit.

Tuesday: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and applesauce.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Baked meatloaf marinara with Mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, Parmesan corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.

Friday: Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.

Somerset County

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese on wheat bun, sliced tomato with lettuce, carrot-raisin salad and apple.

Wednesday: Beef noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, pineapple tidbits and church slaw.

Thursday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.

Friday: Italian chicken breast, parsley red potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

