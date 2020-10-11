Cambria County
Monday: Smokey barbecued burger, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers and fruit.
Tuesday: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and applesauce.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf marinara with Mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, Parmesan corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.
Friday: Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese on wheat bun, sliced tomato with lettuce, carrot-raisin salad and apple.
Wednesday: Beef noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, pineapple tidbits and church slaw.
Thursday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Friday: Italian chicken breast, parsley red potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
