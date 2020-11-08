Cambria County
Monday: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese, homemade vegetable soup with crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, carrots, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.
Friday: Sloppy joe, seasoned ranch potatoes, green beans and blushed pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Salmon croquettes, cocktail sauce, cheesy hash browns, sliced carrots and clementine.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, baked apples and crackers.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, diced peaches and rye bread.
Friday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.