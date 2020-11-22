Cambria County

Monday: Baked ziti, meatballs with marinara sauce, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Turkey sandwich, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie with topping.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat bread.

Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potato patty, broccoli, fruit cocktail and sugar cookie.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, cranberry sauce and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, perfection salad and dessert. Supper: Veggie sticks, egg salad sandwich, apricots and tangerines.

Friday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, green beans, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.

