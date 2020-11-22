Cambria County
Monday: Baked ziti, meatballs with marinara sauce, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Turkey sandwich, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Thursday: Center closed.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie with topping.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat bread.
Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potato patty, broccoli, fruit cocktail and sugar cookie.
Thursday: Center closed.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, cranberry sauce and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, perfection salad and dessert. Supper: Veggie sticks, egg salad sandwich, apricots and tangerines.
Friday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, green beans, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
