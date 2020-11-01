Cambria County
Monday: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, breadstick and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Wednesday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, baked potato, mini biscuit and cookie.
Thursday: Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers and fruit.
Friday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, bread and cherry chip cake with topping.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, baked potato, vegetables, apricot halves and chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with egg, diced peaches and dinner roll.
Wednesday: Lasagna, broccoli, mozzarella cheese stick, fruit cup and Italian bread.
Thursday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, brown rice pilaf, peas and melon fruit cup.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans and apple.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
