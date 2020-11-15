Cambria County
Monday: Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas and pears.
Tuesday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad, bread stick and warm peaches.
Wednesday: Roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, carrot coins, dinner roll and pumpkin mousse.
Thursday: Greek chicken salad, mixed greens with dressing, wedding soup with crackers, dinner roll, mandarin oranges and birthday cake.
Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, seasoned whole mini potatoes, corn, citrus salad and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, tropical fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Potato crusted cod, pierogies, melon cup and coleslaw.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, cottage cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: bread, peaches and grapes.
