Cambria County
Monday: Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas and pears.
Tuesday: Greek chicken salad, mixed greens with dressing, wedding soup with crackers, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Cottage pie topped with buttered mashed potatoes, coleslaw, biscuit and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad, bread stick and warm peaches.
Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, tropical fruit salad and cake.
Tuesday: Hamburger on wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, pickled egg/beets, macaroni salad and mandarin orange.
Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, banana and rye bread.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, cucumber/tomato salad, diced peaches and crackers.
Friday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, melon fruit salad and corn muffin.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
