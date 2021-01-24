Cambria County
Monday: Pork loin with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice and fruit.
Wednesday: Turkey reuben, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and sherbet.
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced peaches and yogurt.
Tuesday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, succotash, applesauce and rye bread.
Wednesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad and eggs, fruit cocktail and wheat bread.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and melon fruit salad.
Friday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Brussels sprouts, diced pears and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, oranges and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-cooked egg, mixed fruit and apple.
