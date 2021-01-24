Cambria County

Monday: Pork loin with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.

Tuesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice and fruit.

Wednesday: Turkey reuben, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and sherbet.

Friday: Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced peaches and yogurt.

Tuesday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, succotash, applesauce and rye bread.

Wednesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad and eggs, fruit cocktail and wheat bread.

Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and melon fruit salad.

Friday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Brussels sprouts, diced pears and Italian bread. 

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, oranges and pineapple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.

Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-cooked egg, mixed fruit and apple.

