Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Open-faced hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and applesauce.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, whipped potatoes, Parmesan corn, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned mini potatoes, green and wax beans, church slaw and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Beef rice soup, chicken salad sandwich, peas and carrots salad and clementine.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, baked apples and cottage cheese.
Friday: Cheese omelet, sausage links, orange, muffin and V8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin orange and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
