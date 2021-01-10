Cambria County

Monday: Baked ziti with cheese topping, meatballs, green beans, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken Caesar club, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and pears.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.

Thursday: Barbecued pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.

Friday: Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and dinner roll. 

Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced pears.

Thursday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, Brussel sprouts, fruit cocktail and wheat roll.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: New brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.

Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.

Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you