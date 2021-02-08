Cambria County
Monday: Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, wax beans, bread stick and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Warm ham and cheese sandwich, tomato bisque with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Red chili, tossed salad, baked potato, mini biscuit and cookie.
Thursday: Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots and applesauce.
Friday: Hot dog with sauerkraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and orange.
Wednesday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, broccoli, mozzarella cheese stick and tropical fruit salad.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, parsley red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup and cherry pie.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs and diced peaches.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
