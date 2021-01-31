Cambria County

Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, potato soup with crackers and fruit.

Tuesday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, green beans, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread and cookie.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian bread, vegetables, apricot halves and chocolate cake with icing.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, mandarin oranges and rye bread.

Wednesday: Chile with cheese, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes, apple and corn muffin.

Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.

Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and melon cup.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato soup and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

