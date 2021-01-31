Cambria County
Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Tuesday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, green beans, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian bread, vegetables, apricot halves and chocolate cake with icing.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, mandarin oranges and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chile with cheese, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes, apple and corn muffin.
Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and melon cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato soup and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
