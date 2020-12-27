Cambria County

Monday: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe, seasoned Ranch potatoes, peas and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Harvest Alfredo chicken over bowtie pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, carrots, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, diced peaches and cottage cheese.

Tuesday: Vegetable soup, ham salad sandwich, marinated pasta, salad and orange.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit medley.

Thursday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, potato salad and melon cup.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Roast pork, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon. 

