Cambria County
Monday: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe, seasoned Ranch potatoes, peas and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Harvest Alfredo chicken over bowtie pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, carrots, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, diced peaches and cottage cheese.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, ham salad sandwich, marinated pasta, salad and orange.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit medley.
Thursday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, potato salad and melon cup.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Roast pork, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
