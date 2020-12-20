Cambria County
Monday: Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, wax beans, bread stick and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Wednesday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, baked potato, mini biscuit and cookie.
Thursday: Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli florets, fruit salad, cherry lattice pie and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed greens with cheese, citrus salad and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit, salad and cottage cheese.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables, Italian bread, copper penny and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken, noodles, carrots, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
