Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.