Cambria County
Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, Italian bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll, peaches and birthday cake.
Friday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread and pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, vegetables, mozzarella cheese stick and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, sweet potato patty, mixed vegetables and apple.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and fruit cup.
Thursday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, cheesy hash browns, succotash and orange.
Friday: Fish sandwich, tartar sauce, coleslaw and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
