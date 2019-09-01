Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans and pineapple delight.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread and pears.
Thursday: Sweet sausage link with peppers and sauce, cheesy hash browns, dinner roll and watermelon.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, pineapple tidbits and oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Chile with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, peach and corn muffin.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and pear.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and rye bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas, chef salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, squash, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, pears and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, spinach slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.