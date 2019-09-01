Cambria County

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans and pineapple delight.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread and pears.

Thursday: Sweet sausage link with peppers and sauce, cheesy hash browns, dinner roll and watermelon.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, pineapple tidbits and oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Chile with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, peach and corn muffin.

Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and pear.

Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and rye bread.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas, chef salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and orange.

Tuesday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, squash, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, pears and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, spinach slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.

