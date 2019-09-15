Cambria County
Monday: Chicken Marsala, bowties, Brussel sprouts and watermelon.
Tuesday: Seafood salad, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and cottage cheese and pineapple.
Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and applesauce.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Barbecued ribette, whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, white bread and sliced pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, pickled egg/beets, tropical fruit salad and peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, apple sauce and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, plum and crackers.
Friday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad, mozzarella cheese stick, pineapple tidbits and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
