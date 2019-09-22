Cambria County
Monday: Breaded pollock filet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken sandwich with cheese, Parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables and cookie.
Wednesday: Penne and meatballs, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, white bread and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Santa Fe salad, dinner roll, tortilla soup and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and apple.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, brown rice pilaf, peas and carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potato patty, vegetables and baked apples.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, melon fruit cup, cheddar cheese stick and Italian bread.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, marinated pasta salad and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
