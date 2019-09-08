Cambria County
Monday: Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans, macaroni salad and cantaloupe.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad with cucumber, corn chowder, dinner roll and pineapple.
Wednesday: Baked chicken with gravy, blended rice, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Roast beef, roasted redskins with rosemary and garlic, green beans, wheat bread and banana.
Friday: Breaded chicken cutlet, au gratin potatoes, carrots, white bead and fruited Jell-O.
Somerset County
Monday: Porcupine meatballs, parsley red potatoes, green beans, orange and white cake with icing.
Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots and fruit medley.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cranberry salad and rice raisin dessert.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato salad, cheese stick, citrus salad and crackers.
Friday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, pierogies, creamy coleslaw and apricots.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, oranges and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.