Cambria County
Monday: Egg omelet topped with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Tuesday: Smokey barbecue burger, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, white bread, green beans and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, Parmesan corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.
Friday: Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked apples, vegetables and wheat roll.
Friday: Baked smoked sausage, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meatloaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
