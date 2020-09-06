Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roast beef, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and sliced pears.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, Hawaiian coleslaw, Ranch potatoes and cookie.
Thursday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, bread stick and applesauce.
Friday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley vegetable soup, dinner roll and peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots and fruit medley.
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, parslied red potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato salad, cheese stick, citrus salad and crackers.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cranberry salad and rice raisin dessert.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apple, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
