Cambria County

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Roast beef, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and sliced pears.

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, Hawaiian coleslaw, Ranch potatoes and cookie.

Thursday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, bread stick and applesauce.

Friday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley vegetable soup, dinner roll and peaches.

Somerset County

Monday: Center closed. 

Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots and fruit medley.

Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, parslied red potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat dinner roll.

Thursday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato salad, cheese stick, citrus salad and crackers.

Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cranberry salad and rice raisin dessert. 

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apple, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon. 

Tags

Recommended for you