Cambria County
Monday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara, pasta with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, Italian bread and pineapple.
Wednesday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted Parmesan redskins, carrots and banana.
Thursday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and applesauce.
Friday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad with cucumber, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and apple.
Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, brown rice pilaf, sliced carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potato patty, vegetables and baked apples.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, melon fruit cup, cheddar cheese stick and Italian bread.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, marinated pasta salad and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apples.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.