Cambria County

Monday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread and cookie.

Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara, pasta with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, Italian bread and pineapple.

Wednesday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted Parmesan redskins, carrots and banana.

Thursday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and applesauce.

Friday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad with cucumber, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and apple.

Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, brown rice pilaf, sliced carrots and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potato patty, vegetables and baked apples.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, melon fruit cup, cheddar cheese stick and Italian bread.

Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, marinated pasta salad and tropical fruit salad.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apples.

Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.

Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.