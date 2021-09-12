Cambria County
Monday: Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad, baked potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, blended rice, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Potato-crusted fish, tuscan macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken Cordon Bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup, wheat dinner roll and white cake.
Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potato, corn and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Italian-marinated pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, applesauce and dinner roll.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, plum and crackers.
Friday: Beef ravioli, mixed green beans, mozzarella cheese stick, pineapple tidbits and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.