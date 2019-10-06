Cambria County
Monday: Center cut pork loin with gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday: Turkey reuben, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, soft tortilla shell and fruit.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots and cinnamon raisin bread pudding.
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, fruit salad and German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, applesauce and Italian bread.
Thursday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, pear and rye bread.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, clementine and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.