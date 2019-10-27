Cambria County
Monday: Sloppy Joe, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.
Wednesday: Pumpkin Alfredo chicken over bowties, tossed salad and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes, braised cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter and orange sherbet.
Friday: Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and homemade vegetable soup with crackers.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Bean and ham soup, chicken salad sandwich, clementine and crackers.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, wax beans and carrots and tropical fruit salad.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas, chef salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, squash, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, pears and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, spinach slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
