Cambria County
Monday: Grilled hot dog, cheesy whipped potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Tuesday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, baked potato, mini biscuit and cookie.
Wednesday: Roasted turkey slice, stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots and applesauce.
Thursday: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, bread stick and diced peaches.
Friday: Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, vegetables, plum, mozzarella cheese stick and Italian bread.
Tuesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, yams and apple slices, Brussels sprouts and diced pears.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and orange.
Thursday: Beef pepper steak, noodles, sliced carrots and fruit medley.
Friday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, baked beans and citrus salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese sandwich and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
