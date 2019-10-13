Cambria County
Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Baked crab cake, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese, tomato and leaf lettuce on wheat bun, church slaw, carrot raisin salad and apple.
Wednesday: Beef noodle soup, egg salad on bun, pineapple tidbits and corn and tomato salad.
Thursday: Chile with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Friday: Italian chicken breast, parsley red potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
