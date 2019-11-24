Cambria County
Monday: Pork loin with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, lima beans, white bread and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn, rice and fruit.
Wednesday: Porcupine ball with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots and raisin bread pudding.
Thursday: Center closed.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat bread.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, cottage cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Potato crusted cod, pierogies, coleslaw and melon cup.
Thursday: Center closed.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apples.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.