Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, seasoned potatoes, succotash and applesauce.
Thursday: Baked ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad and birthday cake.
Friday: Chicken Caesar club, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Salmon croquettes, cheesy hash browns, sliced carrots and clementine.
Wednesday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, baked apples and crackers.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, diced peaches and rye bread.
Friday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
