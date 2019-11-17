Cambria County

Monday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, Parmesan corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.

Tuesday: Smokey barbecued burger, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers and fruit.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes, homemade stuffing ball, carrots, cranberry sauce and pumpkin mousse.

Friday: Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.

Somerset County

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, seasoned whole mini potatoes, corn, citrus salad and white bread.

Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, tropical fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.

Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie with topping.

Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potato patty, broccoli, fruit cocktail and sugar cookie.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.

Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.

Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon. 

