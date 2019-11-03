Cambria County
Monday: Baked ham with pineapple glaze, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Greek chicken salad, noodle soup with crackers, Italian bread and mandarin orange.
Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad, bread stick and warm peaches.
Thursday: Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas and pears.
Friday: Cottage pie, coleslaw, biscuit and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, baked potato, vegetables, apricot halves and chocolate cake with icing.
Tuesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with egg, diced peaches and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Lasagna, broccoli, mozzarella cheese stick, fruit cup and Italian bread.
Thursday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, brown rice pilaf, peas and melon fruit cup.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans and apple.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg and mixed fruit and apple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.